See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
DXP’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) : This global explorer, developer, producer and seller of gold and copper properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Barrick Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Barrick Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote
Barrick’s shares gained 22.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Barrick Gold Corporation Price
Barrick Gold Corporation price | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This operator of a financial services platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus
Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote
Robinhood‘s shares gained 11.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price
Robinhood Markets, Inc. price | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.