Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
Marubeni Corporation (MARUY - Free Report) : This trader of industrial and consumer goods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
NEXT plc (NXGPY - Free Report) : This retailer of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
