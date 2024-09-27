Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

M/I Homes’ shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price

M/I Homes, Inc. Price

M/I Homes, Inc. price | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) : This luxury performance sports-car company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ferrari N.V. Price and Consensus

Ferrari N.V. Price and Consensus

Ferrari N.V. price-consensus-chart | Ferrari N.V. Quote

Ferrari’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ferrari N.V. Price

Ferrari N.V. Price

Ferrari N.V. price | Ferrari N.V. Quote

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR - Free Report) : This self-managed real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote

American Healthcare’s shares gained 79.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) - free report >>

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks