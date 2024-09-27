See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) - free report >>
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) - free report >>
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
SK Telecom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.15, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
NEXT plc (NXGPY - Free Report) : This retailer of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Next PLC Price and Consensus
Next PLC price-consensus-chart | Next PLC Quote
NEXT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.33, compared with 26.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Next PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Next PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Next PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.