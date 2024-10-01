We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30:
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energía' shares gained 37.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure's shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) : This lifestyle hospitality company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings' shares gained 35.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
