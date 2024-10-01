Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30:

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energía' shares gained 37.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.          

Sterling Infrastructure's shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) : This lifestyle hospitality company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings' shares gained 35.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


