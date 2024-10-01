Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL - Free Report) : This fuel distribution and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 206.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 6.5%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This multinational electronics and imaging technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

