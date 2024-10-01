See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:
CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL - Free Report) : This fuel distribution and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 206.3% the last 60 days.
CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and Consensus
CrossAmerica Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 6.5%.
CrossAmerica Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
CrossAmerica Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% the last 60 days.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This multinational electronics and imaging technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% the last 60 days.
Canon Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
Canon, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Canon, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote
