New Strong Buy Stocks for October 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This hydrogen and nitrogen solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company has seen the acks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX - Free Report) : This healthy snack company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Monro, Inc. (MNRO - Free Report) : This automotive service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital intelligence provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.
