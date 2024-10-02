Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This hydrogen and nitrogen solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company has seen the acks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX - Free Report) : This healthy snack company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Stryve Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stryve Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stryve Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stryve Foods, Inc. Quote

Monro, Inc. (MNRO - Free Report) : This automotive service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital intelligence provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

Similarweb Ltd. Price and Consensus

Similarweb Ltd. Price and Consensus

Similarweb Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Similarweb Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>

BRF S.A. (BRFS) - free report >>

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) - free report >>

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) - free report >>

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) - free report >>

Published in

cloud-computing consumer-discretionary consumer-staples