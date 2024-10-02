Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30 compared with 25.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

BRF S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This hydrogen and nitrogen solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.72 compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) : This provider of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Fluor Corporation Price and Consensus

Fluor Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.55 compared with 29.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Fluor Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


