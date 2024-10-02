See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>
Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>
Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:
Monro, Inc. (MNRO - Free Report) : This automotive service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% the last 60 days.
Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Price and Consensus
Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This hydrogen and nitrogen solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% the last 60 days.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote
Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS - Free Report) : This steel processing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.
Worthington Steel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Worthington Steel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Steel, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
Worthington Steel, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Worthington Steel, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Worthington Steel, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.