We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) : This leisure travel services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus
Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote
TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
TransMedics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
TransMedics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TransMedics Group, Inc. Quote
Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Community Financial System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Financial System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Financial System, Inc. Quote
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
RWE AG Price and Consensus
RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote
adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) : This sportswear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Adidas AG Price and Consensus
Adidas AG price-consensus-chart | Adidas AG Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.