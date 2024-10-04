Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) : This leisure travel services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) : This sportswear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


