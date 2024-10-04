See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3:
TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
TransMedics' shares gained 86.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) : This leisure travel services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Carnival Corporation & plc's shares gained 17.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Community Financial System's shares gained 24.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
