Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3:

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) : This leisure travel services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus

Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus

Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote

Carnival Corporation & plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.16 compared with 23.11 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Carnival Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Carnival Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Carnival Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Carnival Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>

Published in

travel-leisure