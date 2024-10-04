Back to top

Bull of the Day: SharkNinja (SN)

Read MoreHide Full Article

SharkNinja (SN - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a diversified product design and technology company that creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers. The company’s outlook has shifted bullishly across the board.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

SharkNinja Posts Big Growth

 

Up more than 100% in 2024, SharkNinja shares have been red hot, regularly soaring post-earnings. Concerning its latest quarterly release, SN posted 34% EPS Growth on 31% higher sales, with revenue of $1.2 billion penciling in the fifth consecutive period of double-digit percentage Y/Y sales growth.

The company’s margins have continued to expand, as shown below. Please note that the final value is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And the growth is expected to continue nicely, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year alluding to 31% EPS growth on 22% higher sales. Peeking a bit ahead, expectations for FY25 suggest an additional 14% pop in EPS paired with a 10% sales increase.

The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth. And the valuation picture here isn’t rich, with the current 1.3X PEG reflecting a fair deal.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

 

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

SharkNinja (SN - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) - free report >>

Published in

furniture-retailers