We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bull of the Day: SharkNinja (SN)
SharkNinja (SN - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a diversified product design and technology company that creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers. The company’s outlook has shifted bullishly across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
SharkNinja Posts Big Growth
Up more than 100% in 2024, SharkNinja shares have been red hot, regularly soaring post-earnings. Concerning its latest quarterly release, SN posted 34% EPS Growth on 31% higher sales, with revenue of $1.2 billion penciling in the fifth consecutive period of double-digit percentage Y/Y sales growth.
The company’s margins have continued to expand, as shown below. Please note that the final value is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
And the growth is expected to continue nicely, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year alluding to 31% EPS growth on 22% higher sales. Peeking a bit ahead, expectations for FY25 suggest an additional 14% pop in EPS paired with a 10% sales increase.
The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth. And the valuation picture here isn’t rich, with the current 1.3X PEG reflecting a fair deal.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
SharkNinja (SN - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).