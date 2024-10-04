Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Teaser:  BRFS, JD, and SBGI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 4, 2024.

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A.  has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This supply chain-based technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI - Free Report) : This media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


