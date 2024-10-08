Back to top

Best Income Stock to Buy for October 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

