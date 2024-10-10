We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CommScope (COMM - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 66.1% over the last 60 days.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote
Clipper Realty (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus
Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote
Silvercorp Metals (SVM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus
Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote
Air Transport Services Group (ATSG - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services, globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Air Transport Services Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Air Transport Services Group, Inc Quote
Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This integrated company which offers a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.
Hyster-Yale, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hyster-Yale, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.