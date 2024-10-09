See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 8th:
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 2.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) : This leading global consulting firms which provides economic, financial and management consulting services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.63 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
DXC Technology (DXC - Free Report) : This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
DXC Technology has a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 2.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.