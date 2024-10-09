See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) This company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
HCI Group’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hecla Mining (HL - Free Report) : This company which is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.
Hecla Mining’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) : This company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s shares gained 24.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
