Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) This company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hecla Mining (HL - Free Report) : This company which is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.

Hecla Mining’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) : This company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s shares gained 24.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

