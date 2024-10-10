Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising technology platform with expertise in video and Connected TV, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) : This leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition provider,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, laundry and home care businesses worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


