New Strong Buy Stocks for October 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising technology platform with expertise in video and Connected TV, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) : This leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition provider,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, laundry and home care businesses worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.