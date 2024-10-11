We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Intapp (INTA - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
StepStone Group (STEP - Free Report) : This company which is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Torrid Holdings (CURV - Free Report) : This company which is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.