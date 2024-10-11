Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Intapp (INTA - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group (STEP - Free Report) : This company which is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Torrid Holdings (CURV - Free Report) : This company which is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 day.

business-services computers finance insurance retail