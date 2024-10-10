We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Silvercorp Metals (SVM - Free Report) This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals’ shares gained 31.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This one-stop travel service company, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Trip.com Group’s shares gained 20.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group (COOP - Free Report) : This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper’s shares gained 16.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
