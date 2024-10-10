Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Silvercorp Metals (SVM - Free Report) This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals’ shares gained 31.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This one-stop travel service company, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group’s shares gained 20.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP - Free Report) : This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper’s shares gained 16.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


