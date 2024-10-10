See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:
Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.59 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Manulife Financial Corp (MFC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the three dominant life insurers within its domestic Canadian market and possesses rapidly growing operations in the U.S. and several Asian countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Manulife Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90 compared with 12 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, laundry and home care businesses worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.5 compared with 22.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.