See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>
JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>
JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 10th:
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 224.3% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a PEG ratio of 0.03 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
The Progressive (PGR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
The Progressive has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Progressive Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Progressive Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The Progressive Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.