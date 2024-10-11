Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intapp (INTA - Free Report) This company which is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Intapp’s shares gained 36.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

