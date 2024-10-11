See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 11th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
Centrus Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote
Centrus Energy’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Centrus Energy Corp. Price
Centrus Energy Corp. price | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote
Intapp (INTA - Free Report) This company which is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Intapp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Intapp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intapp, Inc. Quote
Intapp’s shares gained 36.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Intapp, Inc. Price
Intapp, Inc. price | Intapp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.