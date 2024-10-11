See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
Avient (AVNT - Free Report) : This company which provides specialized and sustainable material solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) : This company which is the largest private mortgage insurer in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
