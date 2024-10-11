Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

Avient (AVNT - Free Report) : This company which provides specialized and sustainable material solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Avient Corporation Price and Consensus

Avient Corporation Price and Consensus

Avient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Avient Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Avient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Avient Corporation Quote

MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) : This company which is the largest private mortgage insurer in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

MGIC Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

MGIC Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

MGIC Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - free report >>

Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>

Avient Corporation (AVNT) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks dividend-yield finance