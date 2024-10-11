See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - free report >>
Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - free report >>
Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Ageas SA Price and Consensus
Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote
Ageas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29 compared with 45.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ageas SA PE Ratio (TTM)
Ageas SA pe-ratio-ttm | Ageas SA Quote
Torrid Holdings (CURV - Free Report) : Thiscompany which is direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Torrid Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Torrid Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Torrid Holdings Inc. Quote
Torrid Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.92 compared with 25.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Torrid Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Torrid Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Torrid Holdings Inc. Quote
MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) : This company which is the largest private mortgage insurer in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
MGIC Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.2 compared with 45.3 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MGIC Investment Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
MGIC Investment Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.