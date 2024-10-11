Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:  

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ageas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29 compared with 45.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Torrid Holdings (CURV - Free Report) : Thiscompany which is direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Torrid Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.92 compared with 25.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) : This company which is the largest private mortgage insurer in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.2 compared with 45.3 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


