Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) : This intermediate gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

IAMGOLD’ shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

DiaMedica’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This miner and seller of digital currencies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.

HIVE’s shares gained 17.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

