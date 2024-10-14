See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:
IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) : This intermediate gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
IAMGOLD’ shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
DiaMedica’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This miner and seller of digital currencies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.
HIVE’s shares gained 17.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
