Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI - Free Report) : This audio entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Sirius has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) : This intermediate gold producer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

IAMGOLD has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.47, compared with 23.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.80, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


