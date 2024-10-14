See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI - Free Report) : This audio entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Sirius has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) : This intermediate gold producer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
IAMGOLD has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.47, compared with 23.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.80, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
