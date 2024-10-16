See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
Orla’ shares gained 8.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba’s shares gained 37.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
PDS’ shares gained 17.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
