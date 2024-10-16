Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Orla’ shares gained 8.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba’s shares gained 37.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PDS’ shares gained 17.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


