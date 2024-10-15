Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This self-administered lodging REIT carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.75, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.68, compared with 79.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader in nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

CF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.03, compared with 23.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary