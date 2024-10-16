See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>
REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>
REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:
REE Automotive Ltd. (REE - Free Report) : This automotive technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.
REE Automotive Ltd. Price and Consensus
REE Automotive Ltd. price-consensus-chart | REE Automotive Ltd. Quote
REE Automotive’s shares gained 56.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
REE Automotive Ltd. Price
REE Automotive Ltd. price | REE Automotive Ltd. Quote
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY - Free Report) : This holding company for Unity Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Unity Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unity Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Unity Bancorp’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Price
Unity Bancorp, Inc. price | Unity Bancorp, Inc. Quote
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation Price and Consensus
First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote
First Community’s shares gained 4.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Community Corporation Price
First Community Corporation price | First Community Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.