Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 3.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 224.3% over the last 60 days.

ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


