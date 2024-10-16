See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 3.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 224.3% over the last 60 days.
ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.