New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) : This multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.9% over the last 60 days.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) : This medical cannabis products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This unified communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC - Free Report) : This mobile connectivity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


