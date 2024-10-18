We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Hyster-Yale, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hyster-Yale, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote
HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) : This multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.9% over the last 60 days.
HashiCorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
HashiCorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HashiCorp, Inc. Quote
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) : This medical cannabis products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Tilray Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tilray Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tilray Brands, Inc. Quote
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This unified communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC - Free Report) : This mobile connectivity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Ericsson Price and Consensus
Ericsson price-consensus-chart | Ericsson Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.