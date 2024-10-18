See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:
Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC - Free Report) : This mobile connectivity solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader in nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.
