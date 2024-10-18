Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hyster-Yale, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hyster-Yale, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hyster-Yale, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hyster-Yale, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC - Free Report) : This mobile connectivity solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Ericsson Price and Consensus

Ericsson Price and Consensus

Ericsson price-consensus-chart | Ericsson Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ericsson Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ericsson Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ericsson dividend-yield-ttm | Ericsson Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader in nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ericsson (ERIC) - free report >>

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) - free report >>

Published in

communications