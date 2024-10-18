Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This unified communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Zoom’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) : This multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.9% over the last 60 days.

HashiCorp’s shares gained 41% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE - Free Report) : This live entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Madison Square Garden’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

