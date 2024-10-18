We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This unified communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Zoom’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) : This multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.9% over the last 60 days.
HashiCorp’s shares gained 41% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE - Free Report) : This live entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Madison Square Garden’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
