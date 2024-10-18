Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Hyster-Yale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.03, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.43, compared with 75.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CFBank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

CFBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.48, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

