New Strong Buy Stocks for October 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) : This online pet retailer which offers pet products including dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This integrated company which offers a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Gap (GAP - Free Report) : This premier international specialty retailer which offers a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


