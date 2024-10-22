See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 21st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which facilitate the Bank's ability to serve its customers' requirements for financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Orla Mining (ORLA - Free Report) This company which is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
