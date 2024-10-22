Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which facilitate the Bank's ability to serve its customers' requirements for financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Community Trust Bancorp’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Orla Mining (ORLA - Free Report) This company which is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

Orla Mining’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Orla Mining Ltd. Price

Orla Mining Ltd. Price

Orla Mining Ltd. price | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) - free report >>

Published in

finance gold