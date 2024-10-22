See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) - free report >>
United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) - free report >>
United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
United Microelectronics (UMC - Free Report) : This company which specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.
United Microelectronics Corporation Price and Consensus
United Microelectronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
United Microelectronics Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
United Microelectronics Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) : This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Jackson Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Jackson Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Jackson Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens