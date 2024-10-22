Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

United Microelectronics (UMC - Free Report) : This company which specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) : This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

