Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:
Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.67 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sotherly Hotels Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This integrated company which offers a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Hyster-Yale, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hyster-Yale, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote
Hyster-Yale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 12.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hyster-Yale, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Hyster-Yale, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Ageas SA Price and Consensus
Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote
Ageas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28 compared with 43.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ageas SA PE Ratio (TTM)
Ageas SA pe-ratio-ttm | Ageas SA Quote
