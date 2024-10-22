Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:  

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.67 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This integrated company which offers a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Hyster-Yale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 12.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Ageas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28 compared with 43.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


