Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus
Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote
Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eye care pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.
Harrow, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harrow, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harrow, Inc. Quote
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus
GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This travel services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.