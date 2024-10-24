Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eye care pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This travel services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  


