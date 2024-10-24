See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.
Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC - Free Report) : This food and beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
