See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This company which provides aircraft transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) : Japan-based Toyota Motor Corporation which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Toyota Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11 compared with 9.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Toyota Motor Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Toyota Motor Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus
Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.42 compared with 2.21 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.