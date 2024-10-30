Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:  

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This company which provides aircraft transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) : Japan-based Toyota Motor Corporation which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11 compared with 9.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.42 compared with 2.21 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


