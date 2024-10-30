Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 30th:

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Progressive (PGR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Yelp (YELP - Free Report) : This company which is a website engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Yelp has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

