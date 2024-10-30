See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 30th:
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Progressive (PGR - Free Report) : This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Yelp (YELP - Free Report) : This company which is a website engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Yelp has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.