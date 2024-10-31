See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.73 compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This DIY tax return preparation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.51 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
CrossFirst Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.40 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
