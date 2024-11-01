Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM - Free Report) : This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Savings Financial Group (FSFG - Free Report) This bank holding company which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

First Savings Financial Group’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) This company which is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Leidos’ shares gained 26.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


