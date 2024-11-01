See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
American Assets Trust (AAT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
American Assets Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Assets Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
American Assets Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American Assets Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote
Swedbank (SWDBY - Free Report) : This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB Price and Consensus
Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.
Swedbank AB Dividend Yield (TTM)
Swedbank AB dividend-yield-ttm | Swedbank AB Quote
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
