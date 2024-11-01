Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:  

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which focuses on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.75 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Fairfax Financial (FRFHF - Free Report) : These financial services holding company which is engaged in property, casualty and life insurance and reinsurance, investment management and insurance claims management, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Quote

Fairfax Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.33 compared with 15.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Quote

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Reinsurance Group of Americahas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.68 compared with 11.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) - free report >>

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) - free report >>

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) - free report >>

Published in

finance