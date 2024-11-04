See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) - free report >>
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) : This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.
GeneDx’s shares gained 175.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 231% over the last 60 days.
Carvana’s shares gained 69.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Needham Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
NB Bank’s shares gained 24.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.