Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) : This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote

GeneDx’s shares gained 175.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price

GeneDx Holdings Corp. price | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote

Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 231% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

Carvana’s shares gained 69.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carvana Co. Price

Carvana Co. Price

Carvana Co. price | Carvana Co. Quote

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Needham Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

NB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

NB Bank’s shares gained 24.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NB Bancorp, Inc. Price

NB Bancorp, Inc. Price

NB Bancorp, Inc. price | NB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) - free report >>

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK) - free report >>

Published in

medical