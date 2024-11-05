See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) : This drugmaker for severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Corcept’s shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) : This enterprise asset intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Zebra’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD - Free Report) : This marketing solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Quad/Graphics’ shares gained 45.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
