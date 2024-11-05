Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) : This drugmaker for severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Corcept’s shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) : This enterprise asset intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Zebra’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD - Free Report) : This marketing solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Quad/Graphics’ shares gained 45.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

biotechnology